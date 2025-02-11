Shamila Batohi has been criticised for her lack of action during her time as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been in the post for six years but failed to secure a high-profile conviction

South Africans were not surprised by Batohi's failure, saying that she was appointed by the African National Congress

NPA Head Shamila Batohi has been criticised for failing to act in her six years in charge. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Alberto Case

It’s officially been over six years since Advocate Shamila Batohi was named the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), yet frustration is mounting that she’s failed to do anything during that time.

Batohi replaced Shaun Abrahams in February 2019 on a 10-year contract, or until she reaches the retirement age of 65 in 2026.

Her appointment saw her become the first woman to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

No high-profile convictions during her tenure

As Batohi marks six years in the job, complaints have been raised that not one high-profile politician has been convicted of state capture or corruption with her in charge.

Paul Hoffman, director of the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa, said that the prosecution of high-profile politicians would not be possible because the NPA was part of the Department of Justice and wasn’t independent.

“Legally, if she wanted to tackle corruption, she needed to point out to government that an anti-corruption body, that was independent of executive control, was required,” Hoffman said.

He noted that she failed to do so, and will be remembered as the NPA head who didn’t insist on compliance with the law and enforcement of the rules.

Democratic Alliance member, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach raised similar concerns, saying that Batohi had little to show during her time.

“Her first job was to produce convictions, and she hasn’t done so. At the moment she’ll be remembered for not securing any state capture prosecutions,” Breytenbach said.

South Africans complained that Shamila Batohi was a puppet of Cyril Ramaphosa and so wouldn't prosecute any politicans. Image: Phill Magakoe

Batohi previously explained why her office took so long to deal with cases, saying that they face several challenges including skill shortages and complex cases.

Despite the challenges, many criticised her failure to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala case. On 11 October 2024, the Democratic Alliance called for an urgent review of the decision.

South Africans are not surprised by Batohi’s record

Social media users were not surprised that Batohi failed to do anything, with many saying that she was an African National Congress (ANC) appointment.

Pieter Pretorius said:

“An ANC appointment, which is in line with their specifications and values. We are not naive.”

Vijay Sewnandan stated:

“It must've been part of her conditions of employment.”

Mohau Mofokeng explained:

“There's no NDPP that will prosecute high-ranking ANC politicians as long as the NPA is not independent from the Department of Justice. Batohi cannot prosecute Simelani for the VBS looting scandal while she reports directly to her. All Chapter 9 institutions must report directly to parliament, not to ministers.”

Lynda Diane Munro said:

“Another Cyril puppet.”

Sandra Cunningham added:

“She has been put in place to protect the corrupt ANC members. She has done absolutely nothing in six years.”

Callie Venter stated:

“She is also captured.”

Dr John Hlope says NPA is captured

Briefly News previously reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party accused the NPA of being captured.

Dr John Hlope made the comments on 11 October 2024 over the NPA's refusal to prosecute anyone regarding Phala Phala.

Dr Hlope said that the party would raise the matter in Parliament as he wanted the president to be held accountable.

