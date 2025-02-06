KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council (MEC) has received another death threat

A bullet was left on Meyer's office doorstep, and discovered by staff members when they reported to work the next day

South Africans warned Meyer to beef up security, saying that the province was known for its hitmen who showed no mercy

KZN MEC Martin Meyer is not fazed by the latest threat made to his life. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – Martin Meyer will not be easily intimidated by threats made to his life.

The KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council (MEC) has received a second death threat since he assumed office in June 2024.

Meyer was named as part of the KZN cabinet on 18 June 2024 when Thami Ntuli was sworn in as the Premier of the province.

Bullet left on MEC’s doorstep

According to spokesperson Steve Bhengu, the bullet was placed on the doorstep of Meyer’s office on 3 February 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The bullet was discovered by staff members reporting to the office in the morning as usual and the relevant authorities were then contacted. Meyer was also alerted about the find as he was not in the office at the time,” Bhengu said.

He added that Meyer has been taking a strong stance against corruption and fraud, with several senior officials in the department facing disciplinary processes, while some have already been dismissed.

Meyer’s first death threat came in 2024

The latest threat is the second time that the MEC has been sent a warning. In August 2024, Meyer found a bullet casing placed next to his official vehicle. The threat came shortly after he took a tough stand against the construction mafia in KZN.

Despite the threats to his life, the MEC remains adamant that will not be discouraged from rooting out corruption.

South Africans concerned for Meyer’s safety

Social media users expressed deep concern for Meyer’s safety, with many noting that KZN had a reputation for dangerous hitmen.

Sibonelo Sthombe KaDumakude said:

“He must beef up his security. Politicians are dying like flies these days.”

Joe Kumbane stated:

“Let's install cameras in his office and his walkway. We need this Mr GNU. He's fighting for us, the taxpayers.”

Xolani Tembe added:

“He must be careful. This is KZN we are talking about.”

Teddy Pillay said:

“This comes as no surprise. All criminals and criminal syndicates implicated in bribery and corruption within municipalities will certainly make efforts to get rid of him. This has become the norm in South Africa.”

Shamu TK added:

“Good bravado, but wrong province.”

Sanele King G Ncwane stated:

“This is KZN. He thinks this is a joke.”

Sandiso Yisaki added:

“Typical of izinkabi mentality.”

5 nabbed for construction mafia-related activities

Briefly News reported on 25 August 2024 that the KZN Provincial Reaction Task Team arrested five suspects.

The suspects were arrested for alleged construction mafia-related activities in the province.

The task team was set up by the Public Works and Infrastructure MEC to curb criminal activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News