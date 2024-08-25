The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Reaction Task Team arrested five suspects for alleged construction mafia-related activities

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a disturbance at a bridge construction site

The group is expected to appear in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court on Monday, 26 August, facing several charges

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested five suspected for allegedly construction mafia activities in Msunduzi. Image: @SAgovnews

Source: Twitter

PIETERMARITZBURG — KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement is grappling against the tide of the so-called construction mafia in the province.

The challenge was again highlighted on Saturday, 24 August, when the KZN Provincial Reaction Task Team attempted to counter the surge.

Cops nab 5 suspected in construction mafia

The effort resulted in the arrest of five suspects at Msunduzi, and the group was charged with intimidation and infrastructure disturbance.

The province set up a task team to curb construction mafia-related activities, heralded by public works and infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer in June.

Under the guise of business forums, the construction mafias extort contractors, demanding a security fee from contractors working in designated areas.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said cops responded to reports of a disturbance at a bridge construction site.

"Police arrested the five suspects, charging them with intimidation and disturbance. They are expected to appear in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court on Monday, 26 August."

Shauwn Mkhize roasted for construction mafia comments

Earlier, Briefly News reported that businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize expressed strong sentiments about the construction mafia.

Mkhize, a construction business tycoon, said she disagreed with the term and would rather call them construction forums.

Mkhize said these businesses mainly were looking for construction projects and often required people with experience.

"As much as there are construction mafias, it is important to collaborate. I've been in the industry for more than two decades, with the construction mafia involved," said Mkhize.

Councillor accused of construction mafia tactics

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga contractor made damning claims against an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor.

According to Saul Siwela of White Hazy Construction, EFF councillor Nyankwabe Thomas Mnisi tried to extort R6 million from his company.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News