The Mangaung Metro Municipality has initiated a multimillion-rand project to fix leaked pipes in the municipality

The project is set to cost over R40 million and is aimed at recovering the 46.2% of the water lost through leakages

South Africans slammed the municipality, and many accused them of waiting for the pipes to leak before maintaining them

MANGAUNG, FREE STATE—The Mangaung Metro Municipality is looking to recover the water with a million-dollar project to fix leaked pipes.

Mangaung to fix leaked pipes

According to SABC News, the municipality's Mayor, Gregory Nthatisi, said it lost over 45% of its water because of leaked pipes. The project aims to ensure that the water is managed and preserved.

He also said the leakages occur in the upper and lower lines where the water is not used, which doesn't stop the flow. The pressure from the water in the pipes results in leaked pipes.

South Africans against the project

Netizens on Facebook opposed the project.

Vho Ramawa said:

"And that project is going to take 50 years, and in the second year, they'll say the money is finished."

Jan Venter said:

"It's called planned maintenance and should be carried out annually. What is happening in municipalities in Sa currently is that management waits until everything falls apart before taking action."

Azania Nozwelwthu Mzalwana said:

"An inquiry into water project loading."

Tsietsi James Chwi said:

"They are going to eat that money. The corruption in the Free State is unmatched."

Bigbao Da Seleboh said:

"Someone's son will be blessed with new wheels or a new mansion by the end of this project."

