Panyaza Lesufi announced that Soweto transformers that were switched off because residents were not paying would be switched back on

The Premier of Gauteng said that the transformers would be restored by the end of this week

Netizens did not believe his words and believed that he was campaigning for votes as an ANC member

There might be light at the end of the tunnel for Sowetans after Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that 14 transformers will be switched back on. Lesufi noted that Soweto townships have been without electricity for long periods and said they would receive electricity through the government's new transformer initiative. South Africans were sceptical and wondered if this was going to materialise.

14 transformers to be switched back on

Soweto is known to be plagued with issues of power cuts and loadshedding as neighbourhoods tend to go for weeks and months without electricity. Service delivery protests are expected in Soweto because of electricity and poor infrastructure. According to eNCA, Lesufi recently announced that the province will be carrying out a programme which will replace damaged transformers in the province.

Jacaranda FM reported that Panyaza Lesufi recently addressed residents in Doornkop and said that by the end of this week, 14 transformers in Soweto would be switched on. These transformers were turned off because of non-payment.

Mzansi does not believe Panyaza

South Africans on Facebook were suspicious of the announcement.

Jasmine Graaf said:

“Buying votes. Soweto matters. Nobody else matters.”

Kwazi Zondi remarked:

“With those new transformers, they must pay for electricity.”

Mpongo Ka Zingelwayo asked:

“Is this gonna end the loadshedding in Soweto, or is this just another money-stealing tactic in the form of a tender?”

Nicole le Roux exclaimed:

“Election promises!”

Nomis Aliamar wrote:

“We’re heading for elections, so they will fix everything. Unfortunately, it’s too late because we’re going to vote for a party that will never mix us with illegal foreigners.”

Michael Oddy pointed out:

“Some very timely electioneering by the cynical and corrupt ANC. Too little, too late. The ANC is history in Gauteng.”

Musa Ricardo warned:

“Panyaza Lesufi thinks he’s smart. Don’t ever promise Sowetans something you don’t deliver because it’s gonna backfire in the end.”

