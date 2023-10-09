Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi has proposed a solution to the rising issue of cash-in-transit heists

Lesufi believes that the best way to curtail the robberies is by becoming a cashless society

Many South Africans are unenthused about the idea and say a cashless society is not the solution

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi has offered a solution to cash-in-transit heists following a recent spate of robberies.

Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi has proposed a solution to end cash-in-transit heists. Images: @919News_/Twitter & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The premier said society needs to move to a cashless society to avoid such levels of criminality. According to eNCA, at least 249 cash-in-transit heists have been recorded since January this year.

Lesufi says a cashless economy is the solution

In a television interview, Lesufi said if there is less cash in circulation, there won't be any ATM bombings, fewer cash-in-transit heists and business and house robberies.

"If you have less cash, people are not going to be attacked in their houses or kidnapped because we now are seeing a new trend, where people rare kidnapped and large amounts of monies are being asked by these criminals," says Lesufi.

Increase in cash-in-transit heist raises concerns

The surge in cash-in-transit heists has raised concerns in Mzansi.

The Cash-in-Transit Association of South Africa (CITASA) said these types of robberies have increased by 30% this year. According to IOL, the association predicts this trend will continue into the festive season.

In the past week, several cash-in-transit heists have occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. This past weekend, robbers struck in Soweto, Durban and Ekurhuleni.

South Africans weigh in on Lesufi's cashless plan

Thabang Deep commented:

"Not with loadshedding, poor network and expensive data, it won't work."

Kumallo Sibo said:

"The country and the living standards would disagree. Let's wait a little bit more with new ideas and start by fixing the downfalls of this country, especially that province. We can't be delivering new furniture into the unfinished house as yet."

Arthur Mario said:

"When ignorance and old age kick in, this is what comes out of their mouths."

Tigere Zindoga commented:

"It will not work. Only police intelligence can finish it."

Louisa Burger said:

"Prevention is better than cure! Obviously, he does not understand this!"

Nkosana Radebe said:

"This is a chance to employ more officers that will guard the cash money to their destinations."

Samuel Munny said:

"Good thought but unfortunately, misplaced... Surely he knows of someone who stashed some loot in a sofa?"

Johannesburg N12 CIT heist manhunt launched

Briefly News previously reported that Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela gave South Africans insight into a recent major cash-in-transit heist. The crimes made SAPS suspect there was a syndicate operating.

Despite multiple arrests in connection to cash-in-transit heists, authorities are noticing a spike in the crime. South Africans shared their thoughts on the latest cash-in-transit heist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News