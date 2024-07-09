Bold thieves stole the roof of Mmanjakgora Primary School in Moretele in the North West, and the government condemned the act

The incident affected three grades, and the province's Education MEC Viola Motsumi said the act hindered the children

South Africans called on communities to work together to protect the community's infrastructure

MORETELE, NORTH WEST — The Department of Health in the North West condemned an incident where thieves stole a primary school's roof.

North West primary school roof stolen

According to TimesLIVE, the Prisca community in Moretele noticed on 6 July that the Mmanjaakgora Primary School's roof was stolen. The incident affected Grades R, one, two, and three. Education MEC Viola Motsumi said that the Department will temporarily organise libraries to accommodate the affected grades.

Mostumi called on the community to be vigilant in safeguarding its infrastructure. She highlighted how the incident affected education in the community.

"The theft of the school roof is not only a criminal act but a direct attack on the future of our children. It is disheartening to see such behaviour, especially as we prepare for the reopening of schools for the third term in the thick of winter," she said.

South Africans agree with the MEC

Netizens on Facebook supported Motsumi's call and encouraged the community to protect its infrastructure.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"Communities need to come to the party in fighting crime. There's absolutely no way that a single person didn't hear when the roof was taken."

Jerry Gantweni was taken aback.

"No one heard or saw anything? Communities need to learn that schools are not government property but community property. Therefore, it's in our best interest to look after our children's future."

Dumisani Scofiled Nwayila said:

"The community knows the people, but it will keep quiet and blame the government."

Deirdree Bailey said:

"The community must know who did it. Who has a new roof?"

Tshepo Sebogodi said:

"The community must go house to house and look for that roofing."

