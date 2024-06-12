A substation in Soweto caught fire, and it affected nine townships, which were plunged into darkness

Townships including Dobsonville, Emndeni, Mofolo North, Tladi, Naledi, Zola and Zondi were affected by the ensuing blackout

Some South Africans believe the act was sabotage, while others were convinced that service delivery woes will continue because election season has passed

Hundreds of households have been dark since the Zola substation caught fire. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Nine townships in Soweto in Johannesburg were left in the dark after a substation caught fire.

Eskom alerts Soweto residents of substation fire

@Eskom_SA posted a video of the fire at the substation. In the video, clouds of black smoke are seen billowing from the substation. According to Eskom's caption, the fire broke out at the Zola Substation. The fire affected Dobsonville, Jabulani, Miletsane, Emndeni, Zola, Tladi, Naledi and Zondi.

Eskom has been working with the fire department to extinguish the flame so that the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire may be investigated. Eskom has no estimated time set for it to be fixed. View the video here:

Some South Africans believe it was sabotage

Some on social media commented that the act may be an act of sabotage of Eskom's infrastructure.

Xolani Ngcobo said:

"This is a deliberate act because you don't want to bring loadshedding back."

Veteran said:

"The Sabotage is continuing. Soshanguve people don't pay electricity. We don't have leadership in our country."

QSu2 said:

"Acts of sabotage! We are now fully aware of what is happening in this country."

Others believed it was poor maintenance

Mellow Miles said:

"You can't just focus on power plants. When last did you assess that infrastructure?"

Mpho said:

"It's going to take them seven years to fix this because everything in South Africa is slow."

Boyzin said:

"Another 12 months without electricity. They will only speed up the investigation and fix it because it affects Jabulani Mall and the hospital."

