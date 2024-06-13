The minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said using a coal-fired electricity generation system is best for South Africa

He defended why Eskom chose to continue using coal-fired stations amidst pressure to adopt greener forms of generating electricity

Many South Africans supported the minister and said that coal-fired stations would ensure there was no loadshedding

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said coal is going nowhere. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of Elect4icity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramkgopa, is confident in South Africa's coal-powered electric stations despite the global call for renewable energy.

Ramokgopa defends coal-powered electricity

According to Eyewitness News, Ramokgopa addressed a policy conference hosted by the National Union of Mineworkers in Ekurhuleni on 12 June. In response to environmental activists' concerns that old plants are expensive, Ramokgopa said coal is not going anywhere.

Ramokgopa said that coal, gas, nuclear and renewable energy will always be part of the country's energy package. He added that loadshedding brought the country's economy to its knees, and coal-fired power stations are needed to sustain it. In contrast, the government focuses on building new generation capacity to replace coal energy.

South Africans agree

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates's tweet stood by the minister.

Mlungisi said:

"We support the electricity minister on this one. Coal-fired power stations will ensure there is no loadshedding."

Yeseya said:

"That's always been the solution. These IPPs didn't work in the UK, and they're shoving them down our throats, knowing clearly that these things failed."

Bathathe Sigidi said:

"I won't be surprised if they remove him."

Bukhulubecala said:

"We have been saying this all along."

