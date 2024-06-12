Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali found office jobs unfulfilling and decided to pursue her passion for agriculture

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary!

Working a 9-5 job is not for everyone, and Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali can certainly agree.

Woman shares farming journey

The young woman ventured into farming in 2010 after her father bought a farm Greytown-Muden area, inspiring her to start her own farming business on that land.

"I grow seasonal vegetables such as spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cabbages. I started farming because I was not happy working for people. I would get bored easily and look for another job, but nothing made me happy," Aphiwe shared.

Today, she is the proud owner of Hlalakahle Farming Projects, which was established in 2018.

Aphiwe admitted that starting the business was not easy. She asked one of the farmers in Muden to teach her how to farm, and she promised to sell all his cabbages in return.

"We both traded skills, and that is how I started and how I got a market as well," she shared.

The young farmer encourages those aspiring to enter agriculture to start small, take risks, and be patient.

SA showers female farmer with love

Reaction to her story online, many netizens were inspired by her journey and wished her success moving forward.

