A baboon was spotted outside Diepsloot just outside of Johannesburg days after another was spotted in Ekrhuleni

The environmental conservation organisation Owl Rescue Centre tried to encourage it to travel towards the Hartebeespoort area

South Africans were worried about the wild animal, and many prayed that it be returned to its home safely

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Mzansi is worried about a baboon on the loose. Image: Alvin Nirenberg

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Another baboon is on the loose, and South Africans are concerned about its safety.

Baboon on the loose in Gauteng

According to Owl Rescue Centre, the baboon has been travelling and is currently in Laezonia, north of Diesploot. The organisation's caption reveals that they tried to steer the baboon to another area, but it's not clear whether they succeeded.

South Africans worried about baboon

Netizens on Facebook expressed how concerned they are about the baboon.

Cindy Visser said:

"I hope and pray that he travels safely and that he does not come across the stupidity of the human race."

Susan Friedman Van Niekerk said:

"Seems the territory has shrunk due to development. They need to find a safe environment"

Grant Jacobs said:

"He needs to find his own territory."

Louise Mee said:

"There is Plenty on the South Cape Peninsula. Each area has a WhatsApp group to keep watch. Keep doors and windows closed."

Owl Rescue Centre said:

"Perfectly natural for dispersing young males to leave their troop to seek out another. Some just take the scenic route."

Frances Shortt said:

"I hope he can find his way out of the city without too much trauma."

Debra Edge said:

"Poor animals. Breaks my heart what we are doing to them."

Michael Stopforth said:

"Please keep him safe, Lord."

Baboon spotted in Brakpan

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a baboon was spotted outside Brakpan in Ekurhuleni.

The baboon was seen crossing the Benoni side, and residents have been warned to avoid it.

South Africans joked that it was looking for ballots to cast its vote in the 2024 general election.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News