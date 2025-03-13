Nico Steven Coetzee claimed that Kelly Smith told him that people wanted to buy her children

The evangelist testified on 12 March that Kelly was willing to lower her price from R20,000

Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn all face charges of kidnapping

An evangelist has tesitified that Kelly Smith considered selling her children months before Joslin disappeared. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

WESTERN CAPE – Months before little Joslin Smith went missing, her mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith admitted that people were willing to buy her children.

That’s according to Nico Steven Coetzee, an evangelist and part-time handyman in the Saldanha Bay area.

Coetzee made the comment during his testimony on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, at the trial into the disappearance of the Middlepos youngster.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn are facing charges including kidnapping in relation to Joslin’s disappearance.

Court hears that Kelly planned to sell her children

During his appearance in court, the evangelist claimed that Kelly told him that people were interested in buying her children.

Coetzee said that during a conversation in August 2023, Kelly stated that she was willing to lower her initial asking price of R20,000 to just R5,000.

Approximately six months later, Joslin, who was six years old at the time, went missing. The little girl was last seen on 19 February 2024.

Defence lawyer questions Coetzee’s statement

During cross examination, Kelly’s lawyer Rinesh Sivnarain questioned the accuracy of the timeline in some of Coetzee’s statement.

He also said that his client would testify that she never discussed selling her children. Coetzee replied that he had no reason to lie and falsely implicate any of the accused.

He added that he only made mention to his wife about the conversation after Joslin was reported missing. The court also heard that his statement was only recorded in September 2024, seven months after the disappearance. Judge Nathan Erasmus questioned why this was the case, but Coetzee explained that the police didn’t want written evidence when he first went to a station.

"I had to be in a position to point out where the child was so they could immediately go and fetch her," he said.

Judge Nathan Erasmus is currently presiding over the matter. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

How the Joslin Smith trial is progressing

State witness says Kelly wanted to be famous

In a related article, Shakeera Ganief testified that Kelly Smith enjoyed the attention she received after Joslin disappeared.

Briefly News reported that the social media influencer testified that Joslin’s mother stated that her daughter made her famous.

During her testimony on 12 March 2025, she also detailed how Kelly was defensive and rude when questioned about Joslin afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News