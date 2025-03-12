Joslin Smith Case: State Witness Details Kelly’s Disturbing Behaviour After Her Daughter Disappeared
- Kelly Smith's conduct after Joslin disappeared is once again the focus of the trial in Saldanha Bay
- State witness Shakeera Ganief testified that Kelly was enjoying the attention she received in the weeks afterwards
- The social media influence also noted that Kelly was defensive and rude when questioned about Joslin
WESTERN CAPE – The case into the disappearance of Joslin Smith continues and Kelly Smith’s conduct after her daughter went missing remains a huge talking point.
During the latest day of the trial, the State’s witness painted a damning picture of Kelly’s behaviour following Joslin’s disappearance.
Social media influencer Shakeera Ganief testified that in the weeks following the disappearance, Kelly didn’t act like a mother who was missing. The youngster went missing from her Middlepos home in Saldanha in February 2024.
Ganief disturbed by Kelly’s conduct
During her testimony, Ganief noted that Kelly on numerous occasions spoke about her desire to one day be famous. Ganief, who was one of the many people who searched for the youngster, also disclosed a disturbing incident which happened on 3 March 2024 at a prayer event.
“It was the moment the Temple Boys was performing a song for the kids. Kelly was busy dancing and having a good time and she was just on top of the world that day when she said, Yoh, my kind maak my famous.”
Kelly was rude and defensive when questioned
The social media influence also recalled how defensive Kelly got when questioned about Joslin. Ganief explained that asked where Joslin was and who she was before her disappearance. Kelly then replied that Joslin was with Boeta. Boeta is the nickname of Kelly’s boyfriend, Jacquen Apollis.
Ganief then asked if it was possible that Boeta could have done something to the little girl, something Kelly didn’t take lightly.
“She immediately became defensive, aggressive, abrupt and really rude.”
Kelly then defended Boeta, saying that she actually was the evil one and that whenever she wanted to hit the children, he stopped her.
You can watch Ganief's testimony below.
What you need to know about the trial
- One of the suspects, Lourentia Lombaard, turned state witness in October 2024, a few months before the trial began
- Kelly admitted during trial proceedings to being high on drugs the day her daughter disappeared
- One of the police officers doubted the truthfulness of the three suspects
- Kelly's former employee stated Smith was a good parent who had a good relationship with her children
- Grade One teacher alleges that Kelly told her Joslin is in West Africa
Social worker claims Kelly made violent threats
In a related article, a social worker testified during trial proceedings that Kelly had violent tendencies.
Briefly News reported that the social worker claimed that Kelly threatened her grandmother and son.
Kelly's grandmother reportedly told the Department of Social Development that Kelly threatened to stab her and her son.
