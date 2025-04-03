Who is Rob Finnerty's wife? Inside the Newsmax anchor's personal life

Rob Finnerty's wife, Erica, gives good meaning to the famous phrase 'Behind every successful man is a woman.' Her support for his journalism career dates way back to his days at KCTV and KBAK-TV. In 2021, the news host celebrated their 7th anniversary via an Instagram post that read:

Cheers to the best years of my life and many more to come.

Key takeaways

Erica and Rob Finnerty have been together for over a decade.

and have been together for over a decade. The celebrity wife maintains a low profile despite her spouse's prominence.

despite her spouse's prominence. Rob Finnerty often shares photos of his wife and kids on Instagram.

Rob Finnerty's profile summary

Full name Rob Finnerty Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 1982 Age 42 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Fairfield University Height 5'8" Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Erica Finnerty Children 2 Profession News anchor Years active 2004-present Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Rob Finnerty's wife, Erica Finnerty, is a Millennial

On 17 February 2024, Rob penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram to commemorate her birthday. He wrote:

39 and still holding it down!

Insights into Erica Finnerty and Rob Finnerty's marriage details

Although it remains unclear how and when the couple met, Rob painted a picture of their blissful marriage in March 2022 with the caption:

A happy wife.

A colourful wedding in York County's resort town

The couple exchanged nuptials on 6 June 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. They then spent their honeymoon in Mexico. In 2024, the news reporter posted a photo from their wedding day on Instagram to celebrate a decade since they married.

#10.

Two children later

Erica and Rob welcomed their daughter Blakely (aka BooBoo) in 2016. On 9 August 2019, the television personality shared some highlights from her birthday with his Instagram followers alongside the caption:

Someone is 3!

The pair had their son Ryland James (aka RooRoo) in October 2018. While speaking to Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine in April 2019, the news presenter narrated how he and his wife navigate parenthood, stating:

There is nothing wrong with having your kids adapt to your routine and schedule. We always try to make time for us.

Who is Rob from Newsmax?

Finnerty has been working at Newsmax TV since 2021. He previously hosted the Wake Up America news program. In October 2024, he began hosting the Finnerty primetime show. From 2017 to 2020, Rob worked as a morning news anchor for WTSP in Tampa Bay.

Exploring Rob Finnerty's age and birthplace

The news anchor (42 as of March 2025) was born on 1 May 1982 in Massachusetts, USA. While little is known about Rob Finnerty's parents, on 11 November, he thanked his dad for his service to the country via a post that read:

Honouring my dad for serving as a colonel for the US Air Force for over two decades.

Rob Finnerty attended Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Rob made headlines in 2021 and 2022

On 3 May 2021, Rob confronted author David Litt after he tried to criticise Newsmax during a conversation about Elon Musk and Saturday Night Live.

On 1st April, Rob interrupted his show with false claims that Russia had surrendered to Ukraine. He then asked his oblivious guest Mark Halperin to comment about the issue before revealing that the stunt was part of his April Fool's Day prank.

According to Business Insider, most of the reporter's co-workers at Newsmax were upset about the misleading breaking news.

FAQs

Rob and Erica Finnerty's relationship has stood the test of time. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

Where does Erica Finnerty live?

Erica resides in Connecticut with her husband and kids. The family often takes vacations to different parts of the country and world.

Who is Rob Finnerty replacing on Newsmax?

The news host's show Finnerty airs at a timeslot previously occupied by conservative political commentator Eric Bolling.

Unlike her husband, Rob Finnerty's wife, Erica avoids the limelight. Scanty information exists about her beyond her marriage to the renowned news host.

