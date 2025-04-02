A man had the panic of his life when he tried to remove a carpet python from his home, causing chaos while he failed to do so

The clip involves the gent losing his calmness and throwing the danger-noodle across the room, terrifying a woman in the background

People across the internet had a good chuckle from the clip, with many pointing out that the dude was more terrified than the reptile

The internet was in a fit of laughter after a man tried removing a snake from his home in a chaotic panic. Images: news.com.au/ TikTok, Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A man had the internet rolling on the floor in laughter after he attempted to remove a snake from his home in a chaotic manner. The dude had the snake in his hand while standing on what looks to be a shelf and then randomly threw it across the room. Many commenters pointed out that carpet pythons aren't dangerous.

An entertaining panic

The news.com.au TikTok account shared the clip of the strange ordeal that involved a woman losing her mind in the background. As the clip progresses, the man gets on the floor to try to remove the snake again but was screaming in intense panic when he failed to pick it up. Both the gent and woman were scared out of their minds, seemingly more than the snake.

Watch the video here, and see a screenshot below:

Danger-noodles and humans

Snakes bring about the worst in people who are afraid of them. Briefly News has covered several stories showing how people are terrified of the scaly creatures. South Africa is filled with snakes, with many people from KZN needing to call snake catchers to help remove them. A black mamba sighting in the province isn't much of a rarity.

Snakes can be found in abundance in KZN, where quite a few people have called snake catchers. Image: Juan Melli/ 500px

Source: Getty Images

Most people who come across snakes in Mzansi have a handy snake catcher at the ready in case an unwanted reptile enters a home.

Folks worldwide had a good laugh at the video with more people feeling sorry for the snake.

Read the comments below:

kristy 🇳🇿 said:

'The way he is screaming while holding onto it has me in stitches 🤣🤣 all I can think is “no one panic” ok everyone panic.'

Richard Luscombe mentioned:

"The snake is calm, content to swing upside down. Thinking what is he screaming at? Poor traumatized snake 🐍"

Libby commented:

"I nearly passed out laughing, then the comments nearly killed! 😂 Good thing no one panicked! Gold 😂"

Nikki 🌻 🌻 shared:

"Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy! Love how calm everyone was!"

Sammi Nicole posted:

"Good job but calm down it’s just a carpet python."

SK20 said:

"I am pretty sure there was a huntsman spider on the camera at the end."

tam.a.shay mentioned:

"That's exactly how I would react! Very calm and collected 😂"

