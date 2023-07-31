A handsome firefighter shared some helpful advice on what to do when one's gas cylinder catches fire

The man's safety lesson had Mzansi women driven up the wall as they swooned over him

Netizens in the comment section begged that he smother the flames he had ignited in them

A firefighter set women ablaze in the comment section of his tutorial video on how to extinguish a gas fire. Image: @nomatt.mzilikazi

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal firefighter's tutorial video on extinguishing a gas fire has South African women catching feelings for him.

The dedicated man's video had South African women hot under the collar, asking him to extinguish the fire he lit up in them!

Firefighter shows TikTokkers how to extinguish gas fire in TikTok video

@no_matt.mzilikazi's video blew up on TikTok, reaching 2 million views in four days.

In the video, @no_matt.mzilikazi approaches a gas cylinder that's on fire with a wet cloth. He wraps the fabric around the gas cylinder, and the fire is immediately extinguished.

He then switches the Gass off and removes the cloth. In the second clip, he provides the same lesson at a school. He sets the gas cylinder on fire. The cylinder erupts with fire immediately. He enlists the help of one of the pupils and instructs him to cover the fire with a bucket. The fire is then extinguished.

Arrive Alive's tips on how to extinguish the fire

According to Arrive Alive, when a gas cylinder catches fire, the first step is not to panic. The next step is to try and turn off the bottle's valve with a wet cloth and use the same cloth to smother the flames. If the cylinder cannot be reached, anything that catches fire ahold be moved away. After this, call the Fire Department and inform them about the fire. The final step is to open the doors and windows for fresh air.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi women drool over firefighter and beg him to smother their flames

South African women commented that they wanted the firefighter to extinguish them because he made them feel hot.

Gcwabelihle said:

"And I was planning to get this gas. Now I know what to do when it catches fire."

Mbalenhlendimande commented:

"When will you extinguish me?"

Letticia tried her luck.

"Can you please employ me to work with his handsome brother?"

NokulungaSibisi was on fire.

"Can you please extinguish the fire in my eyes caused by me looking at your pics?"

Tasia remarked:

"Since we don't know the fire brigade's number, can you please give us yours?"

Nompumelelompumi504 gushed over him.

"You're so beautiful."

