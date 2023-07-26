A courageous taxi driver tried to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside his car on a busy road

Despite the dangerous situation, onlookers chose to record the incident rather than offer assistance

Footage of the incident was posted on TikTok, and South Africans were stunned by the apparent decline in human compassion

A taxi driver risked his life attempting to extinguish a burning fire in the middle of a busy road.

Desperate driver put out flames in his taxi

The man was spotted fanning the flames, desperately trying to quell the inferno engulfing his car.

Despite the bustling traffic, onlookers chose to drive past, leaving the driver to fend for himself. However, one Good Samaritan emerged from the crowd and lent a helping hand, throwing soil onto the burning vehicle.

Video of burning taxi leaves Mzansi stunned

The video posted by @ngwanerh1995 left people shocked that bystanders decided to record the scary incident rather than help the driver.

Netizens expressed their disappointment in the comments section pointing out the dwindling humanity evident in such moments.

TikTok users point out lack of humanity

@mthahmalinga said:

"Welcome to South Africa. Everyone uyadlula but they have their own fire extinguishers. No one can assist you but they would rather take videos."

@kamanga posted:

"Forget bafo, next time buy a fire extinguisher."

@shadrackjabulani commented:

"Cameraman doesn't help South Africa anything that happens to someone is a joke."

@thobekazungu13 wrote:

"Even nabo taxi driver bayadlula."

@user1220426747269 added:

"Hau now the other taxis aren't stopping to help, but if it was a fight, they are there. Mxm."

@makholi stated:

"Sorry bafo."

@pcat59 mentioned:

"Sorry, my brother. We are trying but God will provide for our kids."

@phuthi057 said:

"Let the Siyaya rest in peace, it has had enough.‍♂️‍♂️"

