One man successfully executed a prison escape prank that caused alarm and fear for two unsuspecting women

The daring prankster is seen in a TikTok video wearing a realistic orange jumpsuit and fake handcuffs

Netizens found the clip hilarious and appreciated the effort the prankster put in to make it believable

A prison escape prank went viral. Image: @aeovlogz

Source: TikTok

A South African man managed to pull off a prison escape prank, leaving two women alarmed and scared.

Mzansi prankster stuns strangers with unreal prison break act

Dressed in a realistic orange jumpsuit and sporting fake handcuffs, the daring prankster took to the streets, surprising passersby with his convincing act.

Two men who were in on the act pretended to be prison security guards trying to recapture him.

The prankster pretended to dodge authorities and claimed one of the women was his mother.

TikTok video of prankster in action entertains South Africans

The hilarious TikTok video posted by @aeovlogz was a success on the platform and gained over 40 000 views.

The way the two women denied knowing the "prisoner" left netizens dying from laughter. Many hailed the man's performance and gave him props for his acting skills in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens praise man for coming with prison break prank

@governmentofficial7 said:

"Nah this is funny, post more videos please."

@indlovukaziyama2k wrote:

"Yoh she is my mother ngaquleka."

@no.ziiii commented:

"She is my mother. "

@missveeeeeee stated:

"When umuntu omnyama says angazi lutho, mina just know you are on your own."

@fifironewa posted:

"Not she is my mother."

@vinahgrace0 added:

"Angazi lutho mina."

@nomvulairene2 said:

"Mama show mother's love awoo."

@tassybaartman suggested:

"Lol, you guys need big guys or bouncers to make it seem like it’s real. But this is dope!"

