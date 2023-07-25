One woman shared that a thief recently tried to steal her lace front wig in the CBD in Johannesburg

She posted a TikTok video showing the condition of her glued wig following the violent encounter

The surge in wig thefts left TikTok users questioning the motive, and many suspect possible resale of stolen wigs

A woman opened up about a scary encounter at the Johannesburg CBD. Image

A woman had a distressing experience in the bustling streets of Joburg CBD when a thief tried to grab her lace front wig off her head forcefully.

Woman posts viral video about being attacked in Johannesburg

She @thick_tshidi took TikTok to vent about the traumatic incident. In her video, she revealed how her glued wig was partially ripped during the violent attack, but fortunately did not completely come off.

The TikTok post resonated with other ladies residing in Johannesburg, who also recounted similar incidents of wig thefts in the CBD.

Rise of wig theft in Mzansi raises questions

Sadly, some weren't as fortunate as the woman and lost their expensive wigs during the attacks.

The surge in wig thefts left many TikTokkers on edge, and they questioned the motive behind the crimes.

Some speculated that the thieves might be looking to resell the stolen wigs, raising concerns about the market for second-hand wigs.

TikTok users discuss the crime in Johannesburg CBD

@lukadad1 mentioned:

"I need this glue for my relationship."

@dr_langa wrote:

"That’s why nowadays we are going back to sew-in because these salons are taking our wigs."

@thanzzyh shared:

"Yoh, the trauma after. I felt like every person is out to rob me. Sorry, I know the pain."

@ceeceelov3 posted:

"People from Cape Town just looking.This is a thing?"

@ntharbie_01 asked:

"But who on earth is buying secondhand wigs though? Who are they selling to after snatching?"

@perpetua_297 suggested:

"So sorry babe. Ncesi next time when you go look like lipara."

@blasian_keli commented:

"Girl this happened to me and my friend 2 weeks ago."

@rorah751 said:

"Where in the CBD sis? Where exactly, Small Street or there by Mtn? I always walk around there with a bonnet."

