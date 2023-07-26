A woman revealed on social media that she extorted money from her cheating and lying boyfriend

She came up with a cunning plan to exact her revenge and shared the details on her TikTok page

The footage of the woman's plot dropped people's jaws and is spreading fast on the video-sharing platform

A woman flaunted her money on TikTok. Image: @thando.v

Source: TikTok

One woman stunned social media users by admitting to extorting money from her cheating boyfriend.

The cunning lady @thando.v hatched a plan to get back at her unfaithful partner and teach him a lesson he would never forget.

Show shows stack of cash from her cheating boyfriend

In a TikTok video, she detailed how she created a fake account, assuming a different identity, and then threatened to expose his secret unless he paid up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man fell for the elaborate hoax and made the demanded deposit, unaware of the deception. Seemingly happy with her clever ploy, the woman proudly flaunted the money, celebrating her successful trickery of her unsuspecting boyfriend.

Video of cunning girlfriend causes a buzz on TikTok

The video was posted two days ago, and is currently sitting on 141 000 views and 15 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers amazed by woman's plot

@tinsel777 stated:

"Okay! Sis was playing chess not checkers."

@kerry_berry_.xo._ said:

"When you go low I go lower."

@zee_bee240 mentioned:

"Sis! You giving us ideas."

@nxumalosphe09 wrote:

"Imagine he says tell her, I don’t care."

@paballomonare commented:

"My boyfriend would probably confess

@kelebogilenare posted:

"Mine would come and tell me everything even the fake account patt."

@auntyleazel added:

"Be a city girl.Don't be a silly girl vibes."

@mynameislebo2 posted:

"Imagine you do that to your bf and he says I don't care tell my gf."

Generous boyfriend randomly gives girlfriend R50 000, video of surprise leaves people green with envy

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video capturing a boyfriend surprising his girlfriend with a generous gift of R50,000 has sparked envy and admiration among TikTok users.

More than 568 000 people viewed the romantic gesture. The video displayed the girlfriend's priceless reaction and highlighted the power of unexpected acts of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News