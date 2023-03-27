Queen Lolly is reportedly facing another lawsuit after she allegedly tried to extort money from Musa Mseleku

The reality TV star and polygamist opened a case of crimen injuria and extortion against the controversial singer at the Sandton Police Station

Musa Mseleku's lawyers also sent a cease and desist letter to Queen Lolly a few weeks back after she claimed she shared the same bed with one of the Mselekus

Queen Lolly allegedly tried to extort money from Musa Mseleku. Image: @musamseleku, @queen_lolly_sgananda

Musa Mseleku opens a case of crimen injuria and extortion against Queen Lolly

ZAlebs reports that the fuming reality TV star travelled to the Sandton Police Station in Johannesburg to open a case of crimen injuria and extortion against Queen Lolly.

A source told City Press that the up-and-coming musician had a friendship with Mpumelelo Mseleku - one of Musa's sons. She apparently tried to use her friendship with Mpumelelo to try and extort money from the businessman.

Queen Lolly alleges she was having an affair with Musa Mseleku

The source went on to claim that when her motives failed, she then alleged that she was having an affair with the popular polygamist.

Queen Lolly claimed in a trending video that she and Mpumelo were in a relationship, adding that they were "inseparable". She asked Musa Mseleku to sit down with her son because he "knew the truth".

Musa Mseleku's lawyers address "cease and desist" letter to Queen Lolly

In related news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's lawyers reportedly issued a "cease and desist" letter to Queen Lolly after her remarks. The businessman and his son Mpumelelo trended online after the singer claimed she shared the same bedroom with one of the Mselekus.

In a clip seen by Briefly News, the artist, real name Nomfundo Shezi, referred to the polygamist as her "father-in-law" and claimed she was his son's bae.

The Mselekus' lawyers said their offices addressed a cease and desist letter to Queen Lolly and controversial podcaster Musa Khawula to remove the "defamatory and illegal" social media posts regarding their clients.

