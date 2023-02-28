Musa Mseleku and his son Mpumelelo Mseleku threatened to sue Queen Lolly if she did not remove her "defamatory and illegal" social media posts

The singer claimed she shared a bed with one of the Mselekus in an interview and later posted another video claiming she's romantically linked to Mpumelelo

The Mselekus, through their legal team, said they would have no choice but to approach the high court if Queen Lolly persists with her "defamatory" conduct

Musa Mseleku's lawyers have reportedly issued a "cease and desist" letter to Queen Lolly following her comments. Musa and his son Mpumelelo trended on social media after Queen Lolly claimed she shared the same bedroom with one of the Mselekus.

In a video seen by Briefly News, the singer, real name Nomfundo Shezi, referred to Musa Mseleku as her "father-in-law" and claimed she's his son's girlfriend.

Queen Lolly told to remove "defamatory and illegal" post about the Mselekus

The Mselekus' legal team told TshisaLIVE that their offices addressed a cease and desist letter to Nomfundo Shezi and controversial podcaster Musa Khawula to remove the "defamatory and illegal" social media posts regarding their clients.

The lawyers said should Queen Lolly and Khawula persist with their "defamatory and illegal conduct", Musa Mseleku and his son will have no choice but to approach the high court.

On Sunday, Queen Lolly took to social media and requested a family meeting to discuss her remarks. Chris Excel shared her TikTok video on Twitter.

Mzansi reacts to Queen Lolly's video

Peeps took to the comments section on the microblogging app and shared mixed views to Queen Lolly's comments.

@Teddykaykay said:

"I think I'm starting to like Queen Lolly, girl of evidence."

@DarkBerry_101 wrote:

"I think we can safely say we have found a wife for Nota. They both live in their heads."

@nxalati8 commented:

"I’m just here for this drama."

@tshepiso_kawa wrote:

"It's the fact that she's laughing."

@The_watcher_808 said:

"Things people do for two minutes fame."

@SimphiweShobed2 added:

"Attention seeking this one."

