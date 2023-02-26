Popular businessman Musa Mseleku and his son Musa Mseleku junior have lawyered up against Queen Lolly

The controversial slay queen stunned Mzansi when she played a graphic video and alleged that it was recorded while she was sleeping with Mseleku

A letter circulating on social media shows that Musa Mseleku's family has slapped Queen Lolly with a defamation lawsuit

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Musa Mselekhu has broken his silence following Wueen Lolly's damning allegations against him and his son Musa Mseleku Junior.

Musa Mseleku has lawyered up against Queen Lolly after her claims. Image: @musamseleku and @joy_zelda.

Source: UGC

Queen Lolly had the country at a standstill when she made damning allegations against many popular celebs during an episode of Omakhwapheni.

Queen Lolly claims she slept with Musa Mseleku during Omakhwapheni interview

Controversial media personality Queen Lolly is trending for the wrong reasons again. The slay queen who made headlines after claiming she was dating Big Zulu and Master KG shared more juicy details about her affairs with celebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking to Musa Khawula who was co-chair of the podcast, Queen Lolly claimed she was dating Musa Khawula. She even went as far as playing an audio clip and claimed she recorded it while she was in bed with Khawula.

Musa Khawula responds to Queen Lolly's damning allegations with a lawsuit

According to ZAlebs, Musa Khawula responded to the allegations by issuing a defamation of character lawsuit against Queen Lolly. A post of the documents shared by Musa Khawula shows that Musa Mseleku is not happy that Queen Lolly gave Mzansi the impression that she slept with him.

AKA: Queen Lolly claims she was sleeping with AKA in explosive interview: “I Have AKA’s clothes at my house”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that rapper AKA's have shared mixed reactions to a popular slay queen who claimed she was dating Supa Mega since February 2022.

Queen Lolly who recently trended after claiming she dated Big Zulu and alleged Master KG made her terminate his pregnancies dropped the bombshell during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni.

Speaking to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni Queen Lolly said she had a relationship with the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News