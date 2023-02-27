Queen Lolly apologised on TikTok to Musa Mseleku, and Mpumelelo Mseleku after her accusations against them went viral

The famous slay queen apologised but still stuck to her allegations despite being served legal papers by Musa

Reacting to the clip, Mzansi said Queen Lolly seems desperate for fame and will do anything to get it

Famous slay queen Queen Lolly, who made daring accusations about Musa Mseleku and his son Mpumelelo Mseleku, apologised after being served legal papers.

According to ZAlebs, the slay queen sat down with controversial blogger Musa Khawula on the latest episode of Omakhwapheni Sidechicks. She revealed private saucy moments between her and Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo.

At first, Queen Lolly seemingly claimed that the man's voice heard in the clip she presented as evidence was that of Mpumelelo's father, but after being grilled by Khawula, she changed her tune, saying it was Mpumelelo.

Queen Lolly's claims went viral, and ZAlebs reported that Musa Mseleku sought a court order to prevent the slay queen from spreading the rumour. However, Lolly posted a TikTok video apologising but standing firm by her claims.

Mzansi drags Queen Lolly after issuing an apology to Musa Mseleku following exposing a saucy recording of her and Mpumelelo Mseleku

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 reshared Lolly's apology video, and peeps rushed to the timeline to call her out.

@unclescrooch said:

"You wanted clout. Now you got it, pay 500K."

@sademorgan5 shared:

"This lady has to take a chill pill seriously‼️"

@Zulunana12 posted:

"Aibo, she is living in her own world!! Mina I am guessing baba Mseleku is upset by her sharing private sounds of his son! Any father would be. Even if they are together, why post private things on media? Did they agree nesoka lakhe kuthi they will share?"

@Riccardo_Elle replied:

"Mpumelelo is not even married and yet she considers herself as the 3rd wife."

@_Naivete commented:

"Musa will have to sign that "how much will it take you to leave my boy alone" cheque."

@The_watcher_808 also said:

"Things people do for two minutes of fame."

@Ubuzothini_Wena also shared:

"She is annoying."

@EsethuNkosazana added:

"This is rude, sorry."

Queen Lolly claims she was sleeping with AKA in an explosive interview: "I have AKA's clothes at my house"

In similar news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans had mixed reactions to a famous slay queen who claimed to have been dating Supa Mega since February 2022.

Queen Lolly trended after claiming she dated Big Zulu and alleged Master KG made her terminate his pregnancies and dropped the bombshell during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni.

Speaking to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni, Queen Lolly said she dated the rapper.

