Lerato Kganyago shared a smoking hot photo from her Valentine's Day trip with her husband, Thami Ndlela

Kganyago rocked swimwear in the snap, but Mzansi was too busy laughing at her location to salivate

Despite the background of the snap showing Dubai's infrastructure, the TV presenter chose Diepkloof Soweto as her location in the post

Lerato Kganyago is still in Valentine's mood, as she continues to drop more social media content from her Dubai trip with her hubby, Thami Ndlela.

Lerato Kganyago shared a picture wearing swimwear during her Dubau trip with her husband, Thami Ndlela. Image: @leratokganyago

Not long ago, Kganyago, known as the face of Valentine's Day in Mzansi as Thami presents her with luxurious gifts on the special day, shared posts saying she would be out of the country during V-day.

Peeps expected nothing less than entertaining content from Lerato, as she never settles for less. ZAlebs reports that she documented it all, from the USA stop to Dubai, and she's still not back in SA.

Lerato Kganyago drops a saucy picture from her Valentine's Dubai trip with her husband, Thami Ndlela

LKG dropped a saucy pic from her Dubai trip two days ago and had Mzansi stars like Londie London and Dr Maweni sending in-love emojis.

It seemed like Lerato didn't want people to know her exact location, as she set it to Diepkloof Soweto despite the picture showing Dubai infrastructure. People reacted to LKG's sneaky move by saying:

@nobuhledube_ said:

"People of Diepkloof should sue the media Whta makes them not show this part of Soweto mara?"

@zowa85 shared:

"Haters are gonna say it's photoshop ❤️"

@funindou posted:

"The side of Diepkloof they don’t show on TV."

@makalatshepiso replied:

"The part of Soweto where only the Rich an famous go."

@ga.rnett_ commented:

"It's the Location for me "

@langamav added:

"Kasi lami "

