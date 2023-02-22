Lerato Kganyago finally showed a glimpse of her Valentine's Day gift from her husband, Thami Ndlela

The media personality shared an Instagram story showing that she had a dinner for two, and American R&B singer Kenny Latimore serenaded her

Mr Ndlela is well known for lavishing his wife with expensive Valentine's Day gifts, and many people couldn't wait to see what he got her for 2023

The cat is out of the bag. Lerato Kganyago has finally revealed what her husband, Thami Ndlela gave her for Valentine's Day.

Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlela, booked Kenny Lattimore to entertain them for Valentine's Day. Image: @leratokganyago/Instagram and Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Even though Mr Ndlela did not flaunt his money on showy gifts, the impact of the 2023 gift was enormous, reported ZAlebs.

During Valentine's Week, Lerato and Thami flew to the United States. Shortly after arriving, Lerato shared an Instagram story showing a glimpse of her Valentine's Day surprise.

According to a tweet by @KingDon_za, the story showed Kenny Lattimore, a US R&B legend, whom the beauty thanked for making her day special.

Lerato Kganyago dubbed the "queen of Valentine's day"

Lerato has become the face of Valentine's Day in Mzansi. The beauty's husband's luxurious gifts for two years consecutively, in 2021 and 2022, made netizens dub her the "queen of valentines.

Before February 14 2023, peeps took to social media to say they expected Mr Ndlela to outdo himself. On Twitter, @_mashesha wrote:

"Lerato Kganyago the face of South Africa’s Valentines day. The first woman to have a 94 000 seater stadium booked for her with Zonke to perform for her. Her husband also bought her a Boutique Hotel.This valentines day we wait for Thami to bring her Jesus straight from Heaven."

@MabontleLetswa1 said:

"He will bring her unlimited Eskom electricity "

@Masamba_Masamba shared:

"Rumour has it thar he is buying the whole Union Building for her because she deserves to live in a national key point "

@WaterBoy_IamOdd replied:

"Next thing, they will buy tickets for all of us to leave South Aaa so they can have dinner."

@EueUnbothered commented:

"Listen, valentines days should be renamed Letato Kganyago day in short #LKG Day because she owns the blue print and copy right of valentines day."

@mmlets also said:

"The pressure Thami has put himself under. Next year he is buying her the USA and all its citizens."

Lerato Kganyago says her hubby Thami Ndlela was too busy to gift her expensive gifts for valentine’s days

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was curious about what Lerato "LKG" Kganyago would get as a gift for Valentine's Day.

Thami Ndlela, her husband, set a high standard in the past two years. Besides gifting her the hotel that made news headlines for the wrong reasons, ZAlebs reported that LKG received a Mercedes Benz. Mr Ndlela even went as far as booking a stadium just for their day of love celebration.

On Twitter, one person named @Mdlwembe6, curious about what Lerato would get for Valentine's Day this year, reminded the star that the day was approaching. Kganyago responded that the holiday is the last thing on her mind this year.

