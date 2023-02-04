Lerato Kganyago has taken to her Twitter timeline to say that peeps shouldn't expect lush Valentine's Day gifts this year

Thami Ndlela, her man, is well-known for lavishing her with expensive gifts and celebration venues for the day

Reacting to the post, Mzansi said they don't believe she will not get at least one expensive present

As expected, Mzansi is curious about what Lerato "LKG" Kganyago will get as a gift for Valentine's Day.

Mzansi is dying to know what Lerato Kganyago's man Thami Ndlela will gift her for Valentine's Day. Image: @leratokganyago

Thami Ndlela, her husband, has set a high standard in the past two years. Other than gifting her the hotel that made news headlines for the wrong reasons, ZAlebs reports that LKG received a Mercedes Benz. Mr Ndlela even went as far as booking a stadium just for their day of love celebration.

On Twitter, one person named @Mdlwembe6 who was curious about what Lerato would get for Valentine's Day this year reminded the star that the day is approaching. Kganyago responded that this year, the holiday is the last thing on her mind. Check out the conversation below:

Mzansi doesn't believe Lerato Kganyago's hubby is too busy for Valentine's Day

@MbaliRantlha said:

"I see what you're doing You're checking how humongous is the pressure for this year. It's on girl. We're looking forward to seeing this year's standard. Wena you're the queen of valentine ♥"

@Beryl_Jiyane shared:

"Welele, phela it has become National Lerato day. You even make the news."

@Samukel54409848 shared:

"Wena bo bookela stadium ledi spectators this time."

@StraightupGal posted:

"Wena o covered ka Valentines. Every year you are guaranteed a fairytale. Rona we are being told Valentines is a money-making racket"

@Aphiwe_35 replied:

"Haybo! Not wena alok. You are Miss Valentines with your extravagant gifts!"

@b_nginkosiNkosi commented:

"The only way to avoid drama is to keep yourself busy "

@KabaiPM also said:

"Says the person who they gonna buy the world for.'

@Foxxbtheone added:

"Kodwa you are the South African minister of Valentine’s Day nje "

Lerato Kganyago’s hubby blesses stunner with a lux hotel as her Valentine’s Day gift

In related news, Briefly News reported that as Mzansi anticipated, Lerato Kganyago's man shut down Valentine's Day. Thami Ndlala gifted his boo a hotel in celebration of their love.

Taking to Instagram stories, Lerato announced that she was blessed with a hotel and restaurant. She's now the proud owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa and the restaurant is named AMOR.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to say Valentine's Day should just be named after the media personality after what her man did for her.

