Mzansi-born actress Bonnie Mbuli left for the US, and she recently posted that she's craving Mzansi cuisine

However, she said landing her hands on South African products cost her huge bucks, and she complained on Twitter

Reacting to the post, peeps shared mixed reactions, with some saying she should just come back home

Bonnie Mbuli is abroad, and she's craving authentic Mzansi cuisine.

Bonnie Mbuli says she's craving Mzansi food. Image: @bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

According to IOL, the Mzansi actress left for the United States in 2022 when she got cast in the drama series The Driver, which is set to launch in 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Bonnie complained about how difficult it is to buy South African products online due to their ridiculous prices.

"Now a person is buying 1kg of Iwisa maize meal for R240 on Amazon because..craving pap

Mzansi says buying 1kg maize meal for R240 is a rip off

@ThulisileThusi5 said:

"I would say buya, but feed your craving and get back to the grind cc."

@ItuStrong shared:

"Don't buy. Its a price of madness."

@butterschmeltz posted:

"Might as well make your own "

@Zethu_Sam replied:

"Check if your city doesn’t have people selling these kind of products for foreigners. Ask around if possible."

@kingVelaphies commented:

"Uyavuya bo. Why do that when you can get 5KG for R50."

@NomsBomba wrote:

"It’s too much! The “springbok” maize meal here in NZ never gets cooked! "

@MeuJwara_Ju reacted:

"That's a rip off. I need to go open a spaza shop that side."

@mo_hau also said:

"We will courier it to you!"

@DiniMakoni also shared:

"A girl must do what a girl must do."

@ChefLindaMni also posted:

"What a ridiculous price "

@nzwakinator added:

"Nka Loma America!"

