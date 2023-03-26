Thando Thabethe recently had her followers and industry colleagues rolling with laughter when she posted a hilarious video on her page

The post shows the talented actress and radio personality trying to catwalk on a wet surface and she tripped and fell

Celebs including Jessica Nkosi, Candice Modiselle, Connie Ferguson and Simz Ngema responded to the video

It's very rare to see celebs falling and having a good laugh about it. Popular South African actress Thando Thabethe recently gave her followers a reason to laugh at her.

'How to Ruin Christmas' star Thando Thabethe shared a hilarious video on her page. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe takes a tumble while trying to walk with heels on wet surface

The popular South African actress shared a funny moment with her followers on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thando Thabethe posted a clip where she tried to do a video but ended up almost rolling on the wet floor. In the video, the radio and television presenter who looked absolutely ravishing in a red outfit and cute heels tried to do a small walk for the camera.

As she tried to walk, Thabooty tripped and almost rolled in the water. The star immediately burst out laughing.

Connie Ferguson, Jessica Nkosi and Somizi Mhlongo react to Thando Thabethe's funny video

The now-viral clip attracted comments and reactions from the star's followers, including some celebrities. Peeps like Somizi Mhlongo, Simz Ngema and Candice Modiselle jumped into the post's comments section with comments.

@jessicankosi said:

"Oksalayo you look hot and stunning!!!!!!!! ."

@candicemodiselle commented:

" the weapons may form, but they will not prosper."

@connie_ferguson added:

"@thando_thabethe - Gracefully even!❤️."

@simzngema noted:

"It’s how you opened your mouth afterwards Aw’semuhle that time."

@somizi wrote:

"I’m on the floor pun intended."

@enhlembali said:

"Get up Queen sis."

Thando Thabethe posts trailer of new BET reality show Unstoppable Thabooty, SA hyped

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe's reality TV show Unstoppable Thabooty will be premiering on BET Africa on April 15. The media personality shared a second teaser of the show on social media and asked her fans if they were ready.

Thando documented her busy life as she juggled being a businesswoman, actress and radio host. The clip got Mzansi hyped and people are eager to see Thando's life play out on their TV screens.

The How to Ruin Christmas actress shows snippets of her home, fancy car, underwear store, and her family.

