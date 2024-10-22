A stunner gave viewers a glimpse into her room, and she flexed the massive changes she made to the place

One stunner took to social media to showcase her stunning living space, which wowed peeps online.

A woman flexed her bedroom glow-up in a TikTok video. Image: @londiwebonni

Source: TikTok

Woman's room glow-up impresses SA & shows off R1.3k headboard

TikTok user @londiwebonni came a long way to make her bedroom look chic with unique homeware decors. The hun first showcased how her room looked before, where it was just simple with not many things going on.

@londiwebonni then went on to showcase the bedroom. After making changes, it was beautifully decorated with a black-and-white theme. The headboard has many social media users dying over it. She revealed that she purchased it at Akhina Furniture in Pretoria Central Mama.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @londiwebonni gushed over her room, saying:

"I love my room so much now."

Take a look at the hun's bedroom transformation in the video below:

People gush over the hun's bedroom

South Africans loved the stunner's room, and many flooded the comments section, raving over her lovely decors while some asked for homeware plugs.

Brazen_Scents said:

"Wow, where did you buy your pedestals?"

User inquired:

"Headboard plugs, guys."

Banele.M gushed over the woman's room, saying:

"It looks beautiful, and I like the mix of black and white."

Sliedladla003 added:

"Breath taking."

Ayanda Sikhosana commented:

"Where did you buy your mirror?"

Gina Maliehe expressed:

"Looks so beautiful. Love the black colour."

