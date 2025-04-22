A woman was left heartbroken over her recent purchase, which she showed off in a TikTok video

The lady unveiled how it looked on the model versus on herself in a clip that gained massive traction

Social media users reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

An online shopper has left Mzansi in stitches after exposing the huge difference between what she ordered and what she received.

A lady unveiled what she ordered, which left her heartbroken in a TikTok video. Image: @ajike73

Source: TikTok

Woman shows what she ordered vs what she got

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @ajike73, the woman gave her viewers a glimpse into her recent purchase, which she posted on 20th April 2025.

In a now-viral video, the woman shared her experience with a popular online retailer. The clip begins with a sleek photo of a model wearing the outfit she had ordered, which was a white top and pants. But when the woman shows herself wearing the same item, the comparison sparks instant reactions. The fit, fabric, and overall look were far from what the product image had promised, leaving the woman feeling disappointed.

The humorous and relatable content quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of views and reactions. The online community headed to the comments section to express their thoughts, with many sharing their own “expectation vs reality” stories.

Despite the disappointment, the woman took it all in stride and laughed at the situation. Some online users praised her confidence and ability to turn the mishap into a light-hearted moment that resonated with many.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's online shopping fail

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, with some cracking jokes.

Lesaa | 🇿🇦WIG INFLUENCER poked fun at the woman's look, saying:

"Chef, my chef."

Debby suggested:

"Give it to your husband."

Tra Cy cracked a joke, saying:

"Nah, rain coat dem sew for you, e remain make you carry bible start evangelism."

Fashion designer In abule egba expressed:

"The fabric you got is different from the fabric from inspo. Try bleach first, the use a wig with a mirror selfie, it might be near am."

Titi_theweirdo shared:

"Walk fast nobody will notice."

Bosslady11 commented:

"The materials are quite different, the inspo is linen or those light materials, but buh nah kakhi you buy nah you go dey use hand hang it around nhi jare."

May_trends replied:

"Just give it to your dad..She didn’t use the same material, and the cloth is too tight, also."

Rahmas_closet cracked a joke saying:

"It's giving nurse uniform no attacks abeg."

