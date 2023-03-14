Thando Thabethe posted a trailer for her upcoming reality TV show that will be premiering on BET

The actress and radio host teased her fans with the 34 seconds clip of the Unstoppable Thabooty show

SA social media users said they are ready to see how Thando lives and navigates her successful career

Thando Thabethe dropped a second trailer for her upcoming reality show on Instagram. Image: @thando_thabethe

Thando Thabethe's reality TV show Unstoppable Thabooty will be premiering on BET Africa on April 15. The media personality shared a second teaser of the show on social media and asked her fans if they were ready.

Thando documented her busy life as she juggled being a businesswoman, actress and radio host. The clip got Mzansi hyped and people are eager to see Thando's life play out on their TV screens.

The How to Ruin Christmas actress shows snippets of her home, fancy car, underwear store, and her family.

See the trailer for Unstoppable Thabooty below:

SA reactions to the Unstoppable Thabooty teaser

Celebrities and fans congratulated Thando on bagging a new show. Her supporters said her success was inspirational in the comments.

@bontle.modiselle asked:

"Can the 15th be tomorrow?"

@sediimatsunyane wrote:

"Yes, mama! I’m so proud of you. Can’t wait to see it.❤️"

@lorcia1cooper mentioned:

"You are such an inspiration Thando, more success baby.❤️"

@house_of_deevas added:

"Congratulations boss lady, we are so ready."

@ms_2cy_ stated:

"I love you.Yerrrrr, you wear so many caps and yet you are expected to wear a cape under those caps. It’s a lot."

@weritwerkit commented:

"An unproblematic Queen.❤️Gotta give it to you."

@tumi_m posted:

"We’re ready babe bring it."

@officialnokuzolandwandwe wrote:

"Just what I needed, looks like we are doing a lot of affirmations. "

