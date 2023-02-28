Thando Thabethe shared a teaser of her new reality show, Unstoppable Thabooty , which is set to air on BET

The short video hinted that the determined celeb would share parts of her work life with South African people

Reacting to the clip, Mzansi said they couldn't wait to watch Thando's show, and they have high expectations for the premiere

Thando Thabethe shocked her fans by dropping the trailer of her first-ever reality show, Unstoppable Tabooty, which will air on BET.

Thando Thabethe has gone viral after teasing her new reality show 'Unstoppable Thabooty.' Image: @thando_thabethe

TshisaLIVE reports that the media personality joined several celebrities, like Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly and DJ Zinhle, who document their lives for South Africans.

Taking to Instagram, Thando shared a teaser that showed a glimpse of what viewers can expect. Even though not much is shown in the trailer clip, Mzansi can rest assured that the hardworking entertainer's work life will definitely be the centre of the show.

Thando Thabethe's fans can't keep calm after she dropped Unstoppable Thabooty's teaser

@ituitu_kelly_ said:

"I'll watch this without a doubt."

@sylvia_ramasike shared:

"No oh my God. I can’t wait."

@lindiwenxumalo_ posted:

"UThando uyasebenza. "

@zanelepotelwa replied:

"I’m super excited."

@zandisilenhlapo commented:

"It’s about time! Yaaaassss, my honey pie! ❤️"

@karabontshweng wrote:

"The name is so so fitting! ❤️"

@legendmanqele reacted:

"All the best T!"

@zola_hashatsi added:

"Welcome. I know you will succeed. When it's your time, it's your time."

