A woman captured the excitement of her first day as a teacher and shared it with her TokTok followers

Dressed in a striking power suit, she made a strong impression on the thousands of people that saw her video

In just one day, the video garnered a remarkable 164 000 views on the social networking platform

A woman documented her first day of teaching practicals and shared the video on social media.

Video of young teacher grabs SA's attention

Her happiness was written all over her face as she embarked on the new journey.

She is seen in the clip uploaded on the TikTok account @luyandam08 wearing a power suit, which made a bold statement with viewers.

The footage got 164 000 views and an impressive 24 000 likes in a single day.

Teacher's bold fashion choice stuns TikTok users

Netizens flooded her feed with well-wishes, acknowledging the significance of her new career path.

The comments highlighted the importance of dedicated educators in moulding impressionable minds and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wishes teacher good luck on new career

@zee20zizipho said:

"Don't allow aboma gogo to bully you because wow they can sana, ave beyenzanzima teaching practise."

@thisilathelerinae stated:

"Welcome to R21 900 a month."

@magz660 shared:

"That was me too today I was so late."

@nonigatsheni wrote:

"Next week Monday it's going to be my first day too."

@mbalenhleshawteey commented:

"Hope you have the greatest of mentors, mine were amazing. "

@tshidi.dywili added:

"Awusemuhle, love this. Ignore the gogos ne, wena nje yenza umsebenzi wakho.❤️"

@deemoetjisa asked:

"Why am I chopping onions? You are so gorgeous."

@melvin_madiope

"Yes Queen, go get your learners."

