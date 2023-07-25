A creative TikTok video from a man treating his FNB card with spa treatments had netizens cracking with laughter

The comical clip quickly gained traction, racking up an impressive 71 000 views within a few hours.

The guy playfully said the bank card needed a well-deserved rest before enduring financial strain on payday

A video of a man preparing his FNB card for payday. Image: @divanthnaidoo

A South African man has amused social media users with a creative and humorous TikTok video.

Funny man shows FNB card's spa retreat before payday

In the video, he gave his FNB card a well-deserved break in his makeshift home spa.

The comical clip shows him carefully placing tiny cucumber pieces on the bank card, while it rested on a bed with a towel covering it.

Adding a touch of absurdity, he applied some serum onto the card, as if it needed skincare treatment.

Video of FNB card resting grabs SA's attention

The quirky video posted by @divanthnaidoo clocked 71 000 views in just a few hours.

Viewers jokingly agreed with the man that the trusty FNB card needed to relax before the inevitable abuse it will endure on payday.

Watch the video below:

FNB card's spa session amuses TikTokkers

@dom_westphal asked:

"Can you do a part 2 of your full card of the back and front please?"

@puseletso___6 posted:

"She needs rest because she's about to work."

@jpero7 commented:

"It's going to be a long exhausting day tomorrow so he must get good sleep."

@i_am_inertia mentioned:

"You have no business making me laugh this hard."

@zanokuhlen stated:

"Let it hydrate. Tomorrow is going to be a big day."

@nokwandaln wrote:

"Please do the same after debit orders, groceries and all."

@sthandoamvelasemahlaba said:

"Yes because busy days are coming for it."

@zimezonkee added:

"How thoughtful of you."

