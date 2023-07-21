This woman had Mzansi wig wearers laughing at her extremely relatable wig struggle video

TikTok user @unathi_unobthered shared a video of herself relieving the itch that her wig caused

People couldn’t help but laugh as they know how soul-destroying that level of itch can be

The wig life comes with some struggles. This woman depicted one of those struggles in a hilarious TikTok video that left people laughing.

This babe gave her head the scratch it had been asking for the whole day after wearing a wig. Image: TikTok / @unathi_unobthered

They say beauty is pain, and that couldn’t be more accurate when it comes to wigs and waves. You go to give a little to get a little, neh?

Itchy lace wig install has Mzansi babe scratching on TikTok

TikTok user @unathi_unobthered shared a hilarious video of herself, wig flung to the font, having a good scratch. Sis didn’t even have to explain because if you wear a wig, you know!

Take a look at this funny on point video:

South African citizens howl over the relatable wig struggle TikTok video

People took to the comments, trying to catch their breath after laughing. This clip is so relatable, but the real wig OGs dropped tips on how to avoid this unbearable disaster.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Rhandzu M shared:

“For some reason, my homemade install is not itchy.”

kwakhanya_H has been there, lol:

“I’m triggered! I know this ”

Thabi_purple admitted:

“This was me an hour ago ”

Bokamosoboituu was relieved:

“So all the girlies do this, and I’m not crazy? Good ”

