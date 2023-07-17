Moving out of home at 20 might not have been the smartest decision because this woman is tired

TikTok user @angelnkosii_ shared a video in which she confessed working from nine to five is not fun

Fellow Mzansi peeps took to the comment to share in the struggle of the life of a grownup

This young lady regrets leaving home at 20! Freedom and independence come with a price, and Sis isn't loving it.

This babe shared a video in which she confessed working from nine to five is not fun. Image: (TikTok / @angelnkosii_)

Source: TikTok

Almost every teenager cannot wait for the day when they move out and have their own space… until it happens. Being a grownup isn't all it is made out to be; it is tough!

Mzansi babe regrets ditching her parents for a nine-to-five job confesses on TikTok

TikTok user @angelnkosii_ shared a video in which she confessed that moving out of her parent's home at the age of 20 might not have been the greatest move.

This working from nine to five is too much, sis wants to work max three hours and get paid R50k. Babes, don't me all!

Take a look at her displeasure in the clip below:

Fellow grownups share their stories of leaving the nest

People took to the comments to share when they left home and how it is going for them. It isn't easy for everyone.

Read some of the comments:

Maybe: Mxolisi Ngcobo shared his story:

“I left them at 19, and I can say Moving out of home was probably the best thing I did for myself, hey.”

UThisha Wezingane Womgangatho clapped:

“That’s beautiful, big, big up ”

fortunatemashele1 knows the struggle:

“I feel the same way with my 9-5”

ZondoSibu dreams of the day:

“Don’t get me started. I so wanna work from home ”

Nthabiseng Nthabe925 is glad they are not the only one:

“I thought I was the only one feeling like that!”

Young lady says she's too pretty to work and wake up at 6 am every day

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young TikToker is ready to give up the rigours of gainful employment, saying she's just too pretty to bother having a job.

Lucy Welcher, a social media influencer, made the bold declaration in a recent video that has fiercely divided the internet.

In a viral clip, which the New York Post reported on, the beautiful lady stated that she is not ready to work for the rest of her life:

"I do not want to work for the rest of my life. Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every day for the next 60 years? No! I’m too pretty for that!"

