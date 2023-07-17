A lady took to social media to share the three items she received from bae in a whopping 11 years

TikTok user @manjaji0 shared a video showing the toothbrush, some hair relaxer and socks

Fellow women took to the comments in utter disbelief, not understanding why she accepted this

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One woman courageously shared the three items she received from her man in the 11 years they dated. This video had some people certain the woman was joking, but she wasn’t.

This woman shared a video showing the toothbrush, some hair relaxer and socks she got from bae in 11 years. Image: TikTok / @manjaji0

Source: TikTok

Dating is not easy, people expect a lot. Most women wouldn’t stick around for a year, let alone 11, if all their man bought them was three basic items.

Limpopo lady shares 3 items she got from bae in 11 years, TikTok video goes viral

TikTok user @manjaji0 shared a video showing the three items she received from her man in the whole 11 years they have been dating. She got a toothbrush, some hair relaxer and socks…

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at this whopper of a wow:

Ladies took to the comment section to tell the good sis to get a refund

Fellow women couldn’t believe their eyes. While no one should base the value of their relationship on material things, three items in 11 years is just mind-blowing.

Read some of the honest comments:

KhuphukaM suggested:

“Take him back, uthi senzeni ngesono esinje.”

Angel couldn’t wrap her head around it:

“I have so many questions ”

Zani Engenisa joked out of pure shock:

“I think it's 11 minutes.”

Becca Chihwai was mindblown:

“I can't stop playing this video I want to understand if it's really 11 years or seconds.”

Nicky_Mat was conflicted:

“Am I allowed to laugh?”

Upset woman moans about men who ask you out on a date and the ditch the bill, Mzansi discuss who should pay

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lady was fuming after a man asked her out and then decided she was to pay for her own portion of the bill on the date. Her disgruntled post got people talking.

It is the 21st century, and men no longer pay for everything… however, that does not mean that every female is on board with this new notion.

Twitter user @MphoMoalamedi took her feels to the Twitter streets, explaining that the guy wouldn’t pay a mere R100 even though he was the one who asked her out!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News