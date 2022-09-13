When it comes to dating there are no longer straight-set rules on who pays for the date, and one woman is not okay with that

Taking to social media to air her frustrations the woman claimed the person who asks for the date should pay

People shared their thoughts in the comments and there was no clear line between who was right or wrong

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady was fuming after a man asked her out and then decided she was to pay for her own portion of the bill on the date. Her disgruntled post got people talking.

Taking to social media to air her frustrations the woman claimed the person who asks for the date should pay. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is the 21st century and no longer do men pay for everything… however, that does not mean that every female is on board with this new notion, lol.

Twitter user @MphoMoalamedi took her feels to the Twitter streets, explaining that the guy wouldn’t pay a mere R100 even though he was the one who asked her out!

“Y'all invite peoole on dates and don't pay? And then frame it as "maybe he was testing your character" over a R100 plate? Please be serious ”

The Twitter streets discuss the matter, sharing different opinions

While some were right there with the good sis, others felt the was nothing wrong with what the man did. Times have changed and it is no longer frowned upon for a man to have a woman pay for a portion or even the entire bill.

Take a look at some of the different opinions:

@_mbuso_ said:

“Y’all still emotional over someone’s R100? Y’all really catching feels over R100? Please DM me your number for ewallet I want to send you R100 please. This really can’t be a national debate. ”

@thembel79912854 said:

“Like don't date if you not willing to spend money on someone, finish.”

@Maggie_Rams90 said:

“Recently this guy made me pay after inviting me to go for breakfast. To add injury to insult, guy even ordered a smoothie to go. The streets are dangerous. Stay indoors.”

@King_gnoK said:

“It’s 2022 guys don’t feel bad anymore there’s feminists that pay akere.”

@Les_TheGreat said:

“It will never sit well with me expecting someone’s daughter to pay for her own food after she took time and money to come out on a date with me. I mean R100 is a drop in the ocean.”

@ngidi_hlengani said:

@_MpiloK said:

Mjolo: Girlfriend says she spent the day with bae but he has no idea

In other news, Briefly News reported that a confused South African man went online to share an interesting post regarding his girlfriend. The man says his lover recently bragged about spending good times with him.

@_Luyolo_Mpiti_ says the lady has posted an update as far as their relationship is concerned, but it seems to be news to him. The account holder explains that the only option was to ask his mother if he had ever left the family house on that day.

The post reads:

“My girlfriend just posted 'Having a good day with my boyfriend.' I’m asking my moms for the 10th time gore nkile ka tswa mo jarteng na?”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News