A video of a man having a conversation with a woman about dating has been doing the rounds online

In the clip, he is heard comparing dating to renting someone else’s property and saying that there are just certain things that one cannot do or change during courtship

The woman seems to agree with his sentiments and SA netizens responded with banter and their own view on the matter

An opinionated man caused quite a stir on the socials after a video of him talking about umjolo was shared online.

The footage was posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a grown man speaking to an unseen woman about the complex dynamics of dating.

One man ruffled some feathers on the bluebird app after sharing his opinion on umjolo. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

He advises a person ought to view umjolo –or dating- the same as renting an apartment. The woman responds by asking:

“Just as you would rent someone’s house? There are certain things that you cannot do or change?”

The man agrees and states that one cannot renovate a house they are renting. It is not theirs. The woman then responds that “so dating isn’t yours?” – and the man agrees.

“Nothing is guaranteed there. You aren’t even known by the ancestors,” the man emphasises as he bursts into laughter before the clip ends.

While some Mzansi peeps found the advice amusing, others remarked that there weren’t even guarantees in marriage either.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

@Jerome_M5 reacted:

“Yekani umjolo kaloku guys.”

@mpumei18 wrote:

“It’s true nothing is guaranteed but investing your time on a girl because you see the potential of this relationship going somewhere and actually slowly but surely creating the type of person you wanna wake up to every day. I say that’s renovating the apartment that’ll be later yours.”

@PhakamaGwayi commented:

“Funny cause nothing is guaranteed even in marriage.”

@BushBesh said:

“I've been telling a lot of people this thing. You can't say "He/She cheated on me" sijola? Cheating is for/on/by Married people only. Everyone else. Udlelwe, Wadliwa, Wadla. Finish and Klaar!”

@ZintleDiko responded:

“Sembi ke ngoku .”

@MsPee_Jafta39 reacted:

“Yho usile lobhuti shame.”

@ati_enkosi remarked:

“As a person abesaziwa ziz'nyanya...I can comfortably say uk'ba ayikho lento ethethwa ngulomntu .”

@KeletsoMokone shared:

“ somewhere, somehow the truth lies there.”

