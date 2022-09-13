A touched teacher saw a father sitting with his daughter at the mall doing homework so they could use the free Wi-Fi

Goitsimang Moeletsi Griffiths shared pictures of the moment online, expressing how grateful she is for the dad’s dedication

Many were overcome with emotion when reading the post and praised the father in the comment section

A picture showing a father and daughter sitting in the middle of the mall doing homework so they could use the free Wi-Fi reminded people that life is not the same for everyone.

Goitsimang Moeletsi Griffiths shared pictures of the moment online, expressing how grateful she is for the dad's dedication.

While having running water, flushing toilets and uncapped internet seems like a given to many, there are a lot of people who dream of a day where they come home to such luxuries.

Facebook user Goitsimang Moeletsi Griffiths witnessed the touching moment and shared some discreet snaps online. Being an educator herself, Goitsimang beamed as she saw a dedicated parent making a plan to help further their child’s education.

“So today I experienced the cutest things ever! ❤️A father and daughter at the mall, connecting to the Wi-Fi so that baby girl can do her project. It was the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen a parent involved in his child’s academic journey! ❤️Only if every parent could be this involved in their child’s learning journey ey!”

Social media users wipe tears from their faces after seeing the post

This post touched the hearts of many. While the moment was undeniably precious, many saw the struggle in it too. People took to the comment section to share their thoughts and feelings.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Kanyi_kaMthembu said:

“Reminds me of my dad, it was always the lil things that mattered to me yho guys there’s no better love like the one dad gives to daughter… to loving fathers.”

@HeartlinesZA said:

“We so appreciate this post, thank you! Yes, it's a father's "job", but we need to keep telling the stories of men who show up and love their children by spending time with them and making sure they are emotionally secure and supported. #FathersMatterZA”

@MsPee_Jafta39 said:

“If I knew who they are, I would donate to them the monthly data I receive from school coz I don’t use it since I have unlimited Wi-Fi. Yes, I’m allowed to use it on different numbers monthly.”

@HBICTau said:

“What's amazing here is that a father is involved we are used to seeing mothers do everything for their children.”

@10GEE_Khumi said:

Snaps of young man completing school work under a street light has people feeling all types of ways

In related news, Briefly News reported that faces dropped, hearts sunk and lumps formed in people’s throats when they saw pictures of a sweet boy doing his homework under the light of a street lamp.

Social media user @lisa_maliee shared some real and heartbreaking pictures of a primary school child who had to do their homework under a street light due to the fact that they did not have electricity in their home.

@lisa_maliee posted:

“Saddest picture I've seen today.”

