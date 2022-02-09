A funny video of a dad and a daughter shared by online user @TheGreatLerato has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows a young girl struggling to walk through a muddy road as her father encourages her

The man’s parenting style had Mzansi online users cracking up in laughter with many saying they liked it

A social media user @TheGreatLerato had peeps with belly aches from laughter after sharing a video of a priceless dad and daughter moment.

A video of a girl struggling to walk through a muddy road was shared on social media recently. Image: @TheGreatLerato / Twitter

In the short clip, a girl can be seen trying to walk through a muddy road. She slips continuously as she tries to step forward while her dad encourages her to keep going. The father’s voice can be heard repeatedly saying “sorry” every time the girl slips and falls. He even remarks on how muddy she is during the muddy adventure.

The title of the video reads:

“Parenting 101: Do not rescue them too quickly.”

Online users have responded with laughs and banter at the funny video with many saying they agree with the style of parenting seen in the video.

@JanVanPotgieter reacted:

“Lol, I love this.”

@Tebza30150884 said:

“Someone once said "don't interfere with kids when they doing dangerous things safety for they have to be tough in this world" I guess this counts too.”

@Menzi__Dlamini reacted:

“I'm this kind of dad.”

@lungeIo wrote:

“He sounds like Lebza and Thoriso’s dad.”

@TheGreatLerato said:

“I’m in tears.”

@AuncleBo replied:

“I really can't wait to raise a kid man.”

@JojoNonopha commented:

“This is exactly why I don’t want o sorry because it changes nothing.”

Parents share memories and views on video of dad winning race against daughter

Briefly News previously reported whether it is okay to let your child win all the time when playing games. This was the question on several peeps’ minds after a social media user shared a video of a father and his daughter recently.

The clip shows the man and the girl participating in a playful run race, to which the man wins. He proceeds to repeatedly say “You could never” and the little girl breaks down and starts crying.

The Twitter post has now left peeps and parents on two opposite sides, with some saying the video shows harmless fun and the character-building of the child. Whereas others claim the man was too insensitive to the child’s feelings and even called him a sore winner.

