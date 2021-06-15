Mjolo: Girlfriend Says She Spent the Day with Bae but He Has No Idea

A South African man has posted on social media about wondering if his girlfriend is cheating and has seriously surprised the online community

@_Luyolo_Mpiti_ said his girlfriend’s online post is amazing because he can’t remember having spent that time with the lady

Judging from the responses of his followers, many feel that the woman has someone else on the side, however others shared words of encouragement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A confused South African man has just gone online to share an interesting post regarding his girlfriend. The man says his lover recently bragged about spending good times with him.

@_Luyolo_Mpiti_ says the lady has posted an update as far as their relationship is concerned, but it seems to be news to him. The account holder explains that the only option was to ask his mother if he had ever left the family house on that day.

A man has revealed that his girlfriend could be cheating out there. Image: @_Luyolo_Mpiti/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“My girlfriend just posted 'Having a good day with my boyfriend.' I’m asking my moms for the 10th time gore nkile ka tswa mo jarteng na?”

Mzansi takes to the comments section

@PNthlophi said:

“She is talking about a friend who is a boy kante, why you overreacting?”

@Boity_Mahigo said:

“Wena o jola leyena mara yena o jola le boyfriend ya gae.”

@SirNgcebo said:

“So what happened to the vacation plans?”

@MavoSthe said:

“Sad... I remember during the 2016 municipal elections, my then-bae posting "Mina no bae, just voted ANC"... while I was in another province and voting #EFF... you will heal.”

@Mafungwashe_K said:

“Loool, did you ask who was she talking about?”

@Ross_Rori said:

“Maybe wena o hubby gape every man has a category in our lives... he is just the boyfriend ke side.”

@Ntzarkee said:

“How many people did this happen to... Because I read an identical post in the morning.”

@Thaskido said:

“You worry too much, drink tea and sleep! Tomorrow post lewena o re I have never loved anyone the way I love you and post someone else.”

@Cold_Pursuit said:

“Umjolo the pandemic continues to deliver heartache and disbelief. I love it.”

Man claims he has no cash for girlfriend, she whips out a plan

In more news about the complexities of the mjolo pandemic, Briefly News reported that a South African woman’s 'trick' is causing a stir on social media after holding her boyfriend to account - literally.

In a video, the 'poor' guy says he doesn’t have the cash to share with the lady but the wide-awake bae promptly produces a card machine.

It seems the guy didn’t have hard cash and showed the lady his bank card, thinking he'd be let off, but to his amazement the woman was kitted for an electronic payment.

The video posted by @KulaniCool has attracted massive interest in the online community and many have expressed concerns about dealing with the “other gender”.

@Makh158 said:

"This gender is showing us flames guys.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za