A man tried to lie to his girlfriend by claiming he was broke and low on cash but he was in for a surprise as the woman promptly produced a card machine

The video clip was shared on social media by @KulaniCool and shows that clearly the 'poor' guy's bae is wise to the ways of men and money

South Africans are expressing their views on the clip with most men claiming this is some form of 'robbery'; however, women to a large degree think the girl is 'sharp'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A South African woman’s 'trick' is causing a stir on social media after holding her boyfriend to account. In a video, the 'poor' guy says he doesn’t have cash to share with the lady but the wide-awake bae promptly produces a card machine.

It seems the guy didn’t have hard cash and showed the lady his bank card, thinking he'd be let off, but to his amazement the woman was kitted for an electronic payment.

The video posted by @KulaniCool has attracted massive interest in the online community and many have expressed concerns about dealing with the “other gender”.

A guy was outwitted by his girlfriend after saying he didn't have cash and Mzansi is tickled after she whipped out a card machine. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

"Ha - hahaha.”

Social media reactions

@BongaD9 said:

"Men are in trouble.”

@KingYamaNyora said:

"Bam tshwere poo! Hahaha.”

@LuxBokolo said:

"Ah ah le gender.”

@Makh158 said:

"This gender is showing us flames guys.”

@Ncapayi17 said:

"And that card will decline.”

@Olwe2_TX said:

"Only if taxi drivers could use this now to avoid the 'change issue'.”

@MurimbaZ said:

"She means business this one, yeses.”

@Aey_dear said:

"The disbelief when he learnt that the lady has a speedpoint when he thought he played her. Congratulations Sir. Hahaha.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Lady refuses to let go of her bae

In other news about 'mjolo the pandemic', Briefly News recently reported that a lady refusing to let go of her boyfriend was recorded in a video that gathered massive reactions on social media, particularly on Twitter.

An argument leads to the heated break-up in a video that was shared on the personal handle of @dejiimole. The couple appears to have had a tense argument, following which the gentleman declared his intention to end the relationship.

"I am ending this relationship now and there is nothing you can do about it," were his last words to the girlfriend.

Shortly after, he attempts to leave but is stopped in his tracks by the young lady who holds him back and delivers a hot slap to his cheek.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za