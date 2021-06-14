Quavo Responds to Migos' New Album 'Culture 3' Charting Top in Mzansi

Quavo has responded to a South African fan who posted a screenshot of how the rapper's group Migos was doing on SA music charts

According to the Rap/Hip-Hop chart, 11 tracks from the US hit group's new album Culture 3 were topping the chart

Quavo said he and his fellow group members Offset and Takeoff can't wait to come back to Mzansi and perform once again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Quavo recently took to social media to celebrate two tracks from Migos' latest album bagging the top two spots on the Apple Music Global charts.

A fan of the US hip-hop group reacted to the rapper's tweet with a screenshot of how their new songs were doing in Mzansi. According to the screenshot, 11 of the songs from Culture 3 were topping the Rap/Hip-Hop chart in the country.

Quavo responded to Migos' new album 'Culture 3' charting top in Mzansi. Image: @quavohuncho, @migos

Source: Instagram

According to SAHipHopMag, Quavo told the fan that he can't wait for Migos to comeback to perform in Mzansi again. The superstar added on Twitter that they miss the country. He responded:

"South Africa, can't wait to come back!!!! Y'all know we miss y'all gang."

Mzansi tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his reaction. Check out some of their tweets below:

@SPhakedi18 said:

"Part 2, def have to come back."

@BiyelaBrian26 wrote:

"Please!! We need Culture lll SA Tour and also please do a song with Africa’s realest, biggest and best hip hop artist @casspernyovest once you come back this side."

@RealThizastro commented:

"We love you here in South Africa. We even call you Mampintsha."

@LizaMfana_ said:

"We've been waiting for #CultureIII and it is worth it! We'll be waiting for your long awaited return, yo!"

@BartierKay added:

"Put Cardi B in a suitcase when you coming here man."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Culture 3 drops after three years

In related news, Briefly News reported that Migos has made a comeback after three years. The US hip-hop group dropped a new album titled Culture 3 on Friday, 11 June.

The Bad and Boujee hitmakers feature superstars such as Drake, Cardi B, Future and Justin Bieber on their new project.

Migos also "resurrected" fallen rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD on the dope album. The group, made up of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, features late stars Juice WRLD on the track Antisocial and Pop Smoke is on Light It Up.

The superstars took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday morning to let their fans know the album was now available for streaming on digital music platforms.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za