Actress Terry Pheto has become the latest South Africa celebrity to secure her own Covid 19 vaccination jab

The world-famous beauty from Mahikeng, North West, went on social to show a series of snaps getting the vaccine dose

Other media personalities that have already gotten their vaccines include John Kani, Claire Mawisa while Minnie Dlamini had caught the virus

Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto has confirmed getting her Covid 19 immunity as Mzansi continues to battle with a Coronavirus fourth wave and level four lockdown.

Terry Pheto leads South Africans towards Covid-free society. Image: @terrypheto / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 40-year-old Terry went Instagram to share images of herself outside a private clinic, as well as a snap of her as a nurse gives her the needle.

The post got encouraging replies from some of Terry's famous followers as well as her loyal fans. Celebrity comments came from the likes of Natasha Thahane, Zenande Mfenyane, and Mpho Letsholonyane.

@natasha_thahane said:

"You understood the assignment mam taking notes."

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Love it for the easy access jacket ❤️."

mpho_letsholonyane said:

"Now I must dress up next week coz you’ve set the bar real high ❤️‍."

A few non-famous folks said also threw in a mix of comment reactions...

@thorisomaloka said:

"Yah no, ba itse ke nako ya bo Sustere ba di “let’s do coffee” and you know what? We see..."

@drmom_cooks said:

"Love the easy access jacket!!."

@wh0isjnr said:

"Uzo fa yile vaccine."

In the meantime, South Africa's last Covid 19 pandemic update reported 16 435 new cases as of Thursday evening 15 July. Sadly, there were 377 new deaths which brought the toll to a very grim total of 65 972 fatalities.

Out of a total of 2,25 million positive cases, 1,98 million people managed to successfully recover after testing positive before treatment.

Film legend John Kani shows an image of himself getting vaccinated

South Africa's iconic film director, producer, and actor John Kani has confirmed finally getting his vaccine shot.

The 77-year-old from New Brighton, Gqeberha posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated.

The legend's post unsurprisingly got a lot of reactions from the Twitter masses.

