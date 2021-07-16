Mzansi's internationally acclaimed house music producer and DJ Master KG is celebrating a milestone with generosity

The creator of the worldwide hit'Jerusalema' celebrated a huge Twitter achievement since joining in 2017

Master KG surprised his followers on the app by announcing an opportunity to win a couple of handsome cash prizes

The Limpopo-born musical artist finally got his Twitter account verified despite over 200 000 followers since joining the social network in September 2017. Master KG announced the milestone before offering an opportunity for some cash to be won.

Master KG's Twitter account gets verified. Image: @masterkgsa / Instagram

In what was essentially a promotion of his new song, the Jerusalema magician asked his followers to tweet the hashtag of his new track Shine Your Light - and for an opportunity for eight lucky winners to get R500 cash each via FNB's e-Wallet.

The 25-year-old's tweet said:

"To Celebrate My Verification I'm gonna Choose 8 People and Send R500 Ewallet Each all you have to do now is to tweet #ShineYourLightMasterKG im gonna choose the tweet with most likes Lets gooooo!!!!"

However, one of the most popular comments on the post was not happy with the rules of Master KG's exciting game.

@TTT84281667 said before getting over 200 likes:

"So us who wont get likes we basically disqualified."

@kholofelo_tema said:

"I ended up liking my own tweet, ku rurf, ku tricky."

Another user replied with a comment that earned her warm support:

@EconomicsMoghel said:

"Guys I need the R500 for groceries since the looting happened since are difficult. Kindly please like this tweet, God bless y'all #ShineYourLightMasterKG."

