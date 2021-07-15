South African comedian and TV Star Trevor Noah and his 'The Daily Show' has won two Emmy award nominations

The United States-based star excitedly announced the news on his social media account ahead of the awards on 20 September

Mzansi's 'The Underground Railway Road' star Thuso Mbedu, unfortunately missed out on all the possible nominations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Comedy superstar Trevor Noah has added another accolade to his incredible TV career in the United State of America.

Trevor, who is the host for the enormous The Daily Show, went on his social media to announce the stellar achievements, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Trevor Noah celebrates, while Thuso Mbedu is left disappointed. Images: @thuso.mbedu @trevornoah / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Trevor tweeted on his account:

“Congrats to The Daily Show team on two Emmy noms! Television Academy, always such an incredible honour.”

Comments of congratulations included came from a variety of fans:

@Shatdals said:

"My favorite show. It always amazes me how Trevor and the team make this show informative and entertaining. There is also often a message for social change! During the pandemic, this show was not just a show but something to look forward to! For me, it is the best show!"

@Steve_Hil56 said:

"I’m so proud of you, Trevor! As your homeland is a blaze, all you can do is promo for your business endeavors! Bravo!!! Such a hero!!!

@praneeta31 said:

"Congratulations Confetti ball Party popper Clapping hands sign Thumbs up love from lenasia Johannesburg South Africa."

The awards were for Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. The show is no strangers to the Emmy's with no less than eight previous wins between 2008 and 2017.

However, South Africa’s other film talent in America, Thuso Mbedu, surprisingly missed out on all the nominations after the incredible The Underground Railroad. The show was honoured with seven nominations, but none for acting performances.

The public expressed its unhappiness about the snub.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah will find out the final results when the live event takes place on 20 September 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Boity Becomes most followed celeb in Mzansi, hits 5 million followers

Boity Thuli recently took to social media to celebrate hitting 5 million followers on Instagram.

This achievement has made Boity the most followed celebrity in the country. Boity decided to celebrate the event by organizing to take out 5 of her followers once lockdown regulations ease.

For the photoshoot to commemorate the occasion, Boity wore a stunning golden dress with grey trimmings. The young lady is not the most influential celebrity by chance. She has worked hard and committed to her craft, she has also ensured that her career has diversified by branching into different interests.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za