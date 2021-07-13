Boity Becomes Most Followed Celeb in Mzansi, Hits 5 Million Followers

South African media personality Boity Thulo has officially become the most followed celebrity in the country

The media personality has hit a whopping 5 million followers on her personal Instagram account and couldn't be happier

Boity celebrated the occasion by posing for a dope photoshoot and promising to take out 5 fans once lockdown ends

Boity Thuli recently took to social media to celebrate hitting 5 million followers on Instagram.

This achievement has made Boity the most followed celebrity in the country. Boity decided to celebrate the event by organizing to take out 5 of her followers once lockdown regulations ease.

For the photoshoot to commemorate the occasion, Boity wore a stunning golden dress with grey trimmings.

The young lady is not the most influential celebrity by chance. She has worked hard and committed to her craft, she has also insured that her career has diversified by branching into different interests.

The rise of Boity Thulo and her massive media empire

Boity Thulo is one of Mzansi’s biggest media personalities. The entertainer has not been afraid to leave her comfort zone in the pursuit of the bag and fame.

Her daring attitude has bagged her hip hop accolades, a stake in her own beverage company and spans of other businesses that no other local celebrity can brag about.

Briefly News took a look at her life, love and career.

Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo was born in Potchefstroom, North West. She is the only daughter of Modiehi Thulo, her mother. However, she was raised by her grandmother.

Boity made her rapping debut on the Migos Culture Tour in South Africa on 21 October, 2017 at TicketPro Dome. As Migos were delayed by a few hours, Thulo joined Nasty C as one of the opening acts until the trio arrived. She released her debut single on 30 August, 2018, a track called Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C.

