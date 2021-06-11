- A video has surfaced on social media showing adults playing childhood games and has led to requests to set a day for a national event

- The clip was posted by @LucyM_More and has attracted massive reactions as many are calling for a special holiday to commemorate the joyful memories

- Briefly News looks at the reactions as some are seriously missing the good old days where there were no mobile phones or social media apps

It’s a story of taking a trip down memory lane for one social media user who posted a video clip of adults playing childhood games in the street. The lady has dropped a cool video showing adults as just being 'kids'.

According to @LucyM_More, she says she would like to recreate the games played in the clip and has asked for volunteers to relive the memories.

South Africans have quickly hit the comments button and some are hurt as they didn’t get such a privilege after growing up in the suburbs and not in the townships or rural areas.

South Africans adults playing childhood games. Image: @LucyM_More/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Sbwl to recreate this any volunteers?”

South Africans hit the comments section

@Sabellionaire said:

“We missed out in these games because we grew up in the suburbs.”

@Fibrereloaded said:

“Lets play ama tin tuu. I'll bring the tennis ball, or the smoothies for "safela sweetsi".”

@IamShaddy said:

“Osare tennis ball....we used to wrap sand ka panty hose chana.”

@DyndzisaniB said:

“Can the Lord just take us back please to the days where there was no loadshedding.”

@Tempo_420 said:

“A time when none of us had to check WhatsApp or Twitter or Insta... didn't even have phones.”

@Marvi_H96 said:

“I am in. Who doesn’t want positive vibes.”

@Lungilee_M said:

“Drop location!!!”

@LucyM_More said:

"Let's go mami... 26th June Fountains Valley... 12pm."

@Mpilo_Perci said:

“Count me in ngikhathele ukuba mdala.”

@TS_Muffins said:

“We were truly happy without cellphones and social media, we were creative keeping ourselves busy njalo.”

Mzansi lady meets a childhood friend

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a young lady has taken to social media to celebrate reuniting with her childhood female best friend after 16 years of being apart.

In a Twitter post, @mandyretsuko shared a throwback picture side by side a photo they took when they reunited.

Both friends seemed to have experienced remarkable transformation in both fashion sense and look from the childhood photo they took at a library.

@Brianna85634659 sharing an old picture wrote:

"COULD ANY ONE HELP ME FIND MY 5TH GRADE FRIEND? Her name is Aoi Nagamine and we had a forming friendship but SHE MOVED BACK TO JAPAN and I never got her number or got her address so I could write her letters. If any one knows her social medias please send it to me."

Source: Briefly.co.za